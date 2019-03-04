Celebs Attend 2 Chainz’ ‘Rap or Go To The League’ Release Party… (PHOTOS)

2 Chainz held an album release party for his latest studio album, ‘Rap or go to the League’ this past Friday (3/1).

The event was held at Republic Nightclub in Atlanta and the popular entertainer partied the night away with friends, family and fans by his side.

Celebrity attendees included Jermaine Dupri, Jazze Pha, Mimi Faust, Karlie Redd (Love & Hip Hop), Reginae Carter, YFN Lucci, Halle Calhoun (R. Kelly’s Ex), Brielle Zolciak Biermann and more.

Photos below…

The event was decorated with basketball paraphernalia and strippers. Which was a perfect visual for ‘Rap or Go to the League.”

2 Chainz (and a stripper)

Halle Calhoun (R. Kelly’s ex shows love to the strippers)

Jazze Pha

Brielle Biermann snuck in the back door for a photo op.

Mimi Faust & Karlie Redd

YFN Lucci & Reginae are still going strong.

2 Chainz’ mom came out for support.

I guess 2 Chainz made the right choice.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics