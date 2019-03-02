NEWSFLASH!!! Peter Thomas of The Real Housewives of Atlanta posed for the mugshot above after being arrested in Miami on an out of state warrant ALLEGEDLY for check fraud.

Lawd… I hope Peter didn’t pick up where Apollo left off. *sigh*

Details below…

Thomas, the former househusband of RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey, was reportedly arrested in Miami Friday, March 1, 2019 shortly after getting off of a plane at Miami International Airport.

TMZ reports that Peter was taken into custody on a warrant from Louisiana for allegedly writing fake checks, and get this… he’s being held without bond!

For the record, it’s not the first time Thomas has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested back in 2008 and 2009 for simple battery charges stemming from an altercation with an employee (click HERE if you missed that). In that case, he was subsequently found NOT GUILTY.

Peter is VERY outspoken on social media regarding his real life drama so I suspect we’ll be getting an earful if/when he’s ever released.

Stay tuned.

What are your thoughts about Peter Thomas’ brush with the law?