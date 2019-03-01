Marriage Bootcamp: Hip-Hop Edition has yielded some intense reality show drama.

Soulja Boy and Nia Riley were recently involved in what appears to be a domestic violence incident that was caught on camera.

Tensions between the pair came to a head in the middle of the night after the rapper began accusing Nia of “embarrassing him on TV.” Soon, a chilling altercation occurred which was outright disturbing.

Details + video below…

In the video below, Nia and Soulja create some distance between each other as Nia moves from the master bed to a adjoining room. The pair engage in a war of words, with Soulja accusing Riley of embarrassing him on camera.

Nia yells for him to be quiet, then suddenly the lyricist jumps out of his bed to confront her. He takes aim at her phone and jumps on top of her to violently take it from her hands.

Nia soon lets out a bone chilling scream that wakes the entire house up from their sleep.

“Get out! Get the f*ck off of me!” Nia yells while kicking Soulja away from her.

Luckily their fellow cast mates intervened and the couple was separated. You can hear Tammy Rivera stating, “We in this together, so I was ready to beat Soulja a** if I had to.”

In a therapy session the following day, the show’s therapists, Dr. Ish and Dr. V told Soulja Boy that he was never to lay hands on his estranged lover ever again. Nia then told Dr. V that she was terrified during the altercation and had no idea what Soulja Boy was going to do to her.

The incident was also a trigger as Nia admit it brought back memories of when she was assaulted when she was younger. Dr. V then suggested that Nia seek a support group once she leaves the house, so she can further deal with the trauma she experienced at a younger age.

Soulja went on to apologize for his actions, and the pair seemingly made amends. However it’s clear that there’s quite a bit of toxicity in their relationship.

Nia and Soulja Boy have also been verbally abusive to each other on previous episodes, and Nia blames Soulja Boy for the miscarriage she had while they were together.