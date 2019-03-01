Jordyn Woods has officially broken her silence about her late night ‘tryst’ with Tristan Thompson that allegedly broke up his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Kylie Jenner‘s longtime best friend appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk, earlier today (3/1) for her highly anticipated interview.

The episode marked Woods’ first comments about news that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Jenner’s sister Khloé Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend. When news broke, it ruined her friendship and has reportedly caused chaos within the Kardashian clan.

Watch the interview below…

Woods, 21, filmed the interview earlier this week (2/26) for a special episode of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk show.

In the video Smith explains why she got involved stating Woods, whose late father was a television sound engineer, has known the Smith family for years, and Pinkett Smith’s son Jaden, 20, is actually the one who introduced Woods to Jenner, 21.

“I have known Jordyn Woods for her entire life. And I just want everybody to know that anybody that’s coming to the table today needs to understand that A, we’re dealing with really sensitive subjects and B, we need to deal with it with compassion.”

During the interview, Woods explain how she ended up partying at Tristan’s home after a night of clubbing with friends, stating that since LA clubs close early, club-goers often end up at house parties.

However Woods admits that going to Tristan’s home was her first mistake.

I’m not thinking I shouldn’t be here. That’s my first step where I went wrong. [I wasn’t thinking about] how I would feel if someone close to me is hanging out at my ex’s house or the father of my child. I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem.

“I should have gone home after the party,” she said. “I shouldn’t even have been there.”

Other points Wood’s clarified was that she did not give a lap dance to the NBA star, nor did she “hook up” with him. In a nutshell, Jordyn claims that there was only a kiss and it was initiated by Tristan as she was LEAVING.

Pinkett-Smith asked her point blank did she have sex with Tristan that night and Jordyn stated she did not… nor would she ever.

Never. Never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I. And that’s why I’m willing to be put up to the test. Attach me to a lie detector, whatever it is. I need people to know the truth, and more importantly, I need the people involved to know the truth.

Jordyn feels she’s being villainized because she’s Black and not allowed the benefit of the doubt. As you know, her ex-BFF Kylie was involved in a similar scandal when she began dating Tyga, who was Kim K’s former BFF’s Blac Chyna’s man.

Chyna has since moved on to get her revenge by having a baby by Rob Kardashian but I guess that’s all a moot point.

Where I’m going with this is that there have been relationship scandals throughout the entire social media history of the Kardashian’s and this one is just another peg in their plot for word domination.

But I digress…

Meanwhile, Khloe promptly hit the tweets to respond to Jordyn’s interview and she disputes Wood’s account of the incident.

Khloe calls it all BS and says that if Jordyn was as apologetic as she says, she would have called her first.

What are your thoughts about this ongoing saga?

Are you buying Jordyn’s story that nothing happened?