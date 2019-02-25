Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently played host to a very special affair this past weekend.

The popular was on hiatus this week due to the Oscars, but Williams, who is in her nineteenth month of pregnancy, invited a slew of who’s who to attend an ‘all-white’ baby shower.

The event was reportedly filmed for an upcoming Bravo baby special.

Celebrity guests included Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore and Premadonna (LHHATL).

Check out a few photos of ateendees below…

Marlo Hampton

Cynthia Bailey poses with Porsha’s Mom.

[Sidebar: Since filming for The Real Housewives is completed, it’s assumed that the cameras are there for Porsha’s baby special.]

Tanya Sam described her look as “all white with a touch of color”.

Kenya Moore was also invited to the party.

Any day now!

Congrats to the happy couple!

Will you be tuning in to Porsha’s ‘Baby Special’?