Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta recently played host to a very special affair this past weekend.
The popular was on hiatus this week due to the Oscars, but Williams, who is in her nineteenth month of pregnancy, invited a slew of who’s who to attend an ‘all-white’ baby shower.
The event was reportedly filmed for an upcoming Bravo baby special.
Celebrity guests included Cynthia Bailey, Shamea Morton, Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore and Premadonna (LHHATL).
Check out a few photos of ateendees below…
Marlo Hampton
Cynthia Bailey poses with Porsha’s Mom.
[Sidebar: Since filming for The Real Housewives is completed, it’s assumed that the cameras are there for Porsha’s baby special.]
Tanya Sam described her look as “all white with a touch of color”.
Kenya Moore was also invited to the party.
Any day now!
Congrats to the happy couple!