Singer R. Kelly is a free man today after spending 2 nights in jail.

Kelly and his attorney walked out of the Cook County jail after paying his $100k bond (10% of his $1 million bail) and were immediately barraged with media questions as they left this afternoon (Feb 25).

WLTX was on site as R. Kelly was released from jail in Chicago, three days after being booked on charges alleging that he sexually abused four women, including three who were minors at the time.

Kellz walked out with his attorney by his side wearing his blue down coat. TMZ reports that the singer will still have to pay off a 6-figure child support tab almost immediately if he wants to avoid getting locked up again.

Sources in Kelly’s camp tell us he paid the bond with a bank cashier’s check … so, there won’t be any issues with his check clearing. Although he’s getting released from jail, Kelly’s staring down another deadline. TMZ broke the story … he has to pay about $160k in back child support to his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, by March 6. If he doesn’t … it’s right back to County lockup. Sources in Kelly’s camp tell us he plans to make arrangements immediately to pay the child support, so he can focus on his criminal defense.

Meanwhile, Kelly may be facing additional charges as it’s being reported that another tape involving a young girl has surfaced.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s ongoing legal battle?