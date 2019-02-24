Offset celebrated the debut of his first solo project, “Father of 4,” with a huge listening party in Atlanta Thursday (Feb 21).

The event was held at 595 North in Atlanta and attendees included Cardi B, Migos, Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas & Kevin “Coach K” Lee, comedian/actress B. Simone & More.

Friends and family were treated to a little trip down memory lane as pics and banners from Offset’s childhood hung from the rafters.

There were also home videos playing in the background.

Cardi B’s hollywood glam evoked memories of a sexed up cartoon character. Many feel she resembled Jessica Rabbit.

In an emotional moment, Offset also premiered a song written especially for his wife, Cardi B.

Offset put his wrecked Dodge Challenger Hellcat on display outside the club as an symbol of his celebration for life. The rap star was seriously injured in a single car crash back in May 2018.

Offset’s own father came out to celebrate for his ‘Father of 4’ solo debut.

Offset’s ‘Father of 4’ is available now!

