NEWSFLASH! R. Kelly has been indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on multiple charges stemming from various allegations of sex with underage girls.

Welp… Chicago is not playing when it comes to these pesky celebrity criminals.

Details below…

CNN reports that the Cook County, Illinois, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx will announce charges against Kelly at a news conference today at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET).

A grand jury was convened in Cook County earlier this month in connection with new allegations against Kelly, two sources close to the case told CNN. That came on the heels of attorney Michael Avenatti announcing he had handed over to the State’s Attorney’s Office a videotape that he said showed Kelly having sex with an underage girl. Steve Greenberg, an attorney for Kelly, told CNN earlier this month he had not been notified of a grand jury. After being asked about the new tape, he said separately he and his colleagues were unaware of any new information involving Kelly.

CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show Kelly having sex with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old. The newly unearthed footage, which lasts 42 minutes and 45 seconds, is clear and explicit. What is on the video mirrors some of the alleged acts for which Kelly was arrested in a child pornography case in 2002 when he was 35 and then acquitted six years later.

Kelly has been associated with accusations of abuse, manipulation and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades.

A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for Kelly’s arrest.

Story developing.

What are your thoughts about R. Kelly’s latest legal battle?