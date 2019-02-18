Rev. Al Sharpton Says Jussie Smollett Should Be Held Accountable If He Perpetuated a Hoax… (VIDEO)

Jussie Smollett is facing a lot of harsh criticism after his claims of being attacked in a hate crime are being disputed.

[READ: Jussie Smollett Story Takes A Turn, Sources Claim Actor ‘PAID’ Attackers]

The Rev. Al Sharpton was one of many who spoke out on the actor’s behalf after the alleged hate crime, but he now believes Jussie should face “accountability to the maximum” — if it’s found that he orchestrated the attack.

Details + video below…

When news of the Jan. 29 attack against Smollett broke, Sharpton immediately spoke out to say he was “outraged.”

“For Jussie, who’s not only a superb actor and singer but an activist who has fought against homophobia and racism and sexism, to be a victim is something that is totally unacceptable. I challenge the Chicago law enforcement to do all within their power to find out those that are guilty and they should face the maximum penalty of law.”

He also called for Donald Trump to denounce the ‘MAGA Attackers’ involved, telling TMZ that if Trump doesn’t deliver a stern message to his nearly 58 million followers on Twitter condemning the attack … “his silence would be very, very deafening.”

The outspoken civil rights leader recently addressed reports that the alleged assault on the black, openly gay “Empire” actor may have been staged with two bodybuilding brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo.

“I, among many others when hearing of the report, said that the reports were horrific and that we should come with all that we can come with in law enforcement to find out what happened and the guilty should suffer the maximum. I still maintain that. And if it is that Smollett and these gentlemen did in some way perpetuate something that is not true, they ought to face accountability to the maximum.”

On his show “PoliticsNation” on MSNBC last night, Sharpton stated:

What are your thoughts about Rev. Al Sharpton’s statements?