Jussie Smollett Story Takes A Turn! Nigerians Released, Sources Claim Empire Actor Paid “Attackers”…

Uh oh Jussie… you in danger girl!

The past few days has been quite an eye-opener for people who jumped on the Jussie Smollett bandwagon.

The popular EMPIRE actor, who claimed to have been assaulted by two Caucasian Donald Trump supporters two weeks ago, hit up Robin Roberts to tell his story on Good Morning America (click HERE if you missed that). And not soon afterwards, his story started to crumble.

Jussie has reportedly hired a well known defense attorney and several news outlets are reporting that he PAID two men to attack him.

Details + video commentary below…

Smollett says he was attacked in a Chicago neighborhood in the wee hours of the morning on January 29, 2019 and his story has taken on a whole lotta twists and turns.

Several of Smollett’s famous friends rallied behind him, but as days have gone on, it seems that the story isn’t adding up.

As previously reported, Smollett told detectives during his walk back from Subway sandwiches, he was attacked by two men near the lower entrance of the Lowes.

The actor told police the two men yelled “‘Empire’ fa***t” and “‘Empire’ n***er” while striking him, before putting a noose around his neck and pouring an unknown substance on him.

“Empire” creator Lee Daniels even posted his support on his official Instagram account, stating in a video:

“We have to love each other regardless of what sexual orientation we are because it shows that we are united on a united front. And no racist f*** can come in and do the things that they did to you. Hold your head up, Jussie. I’m with you.”

Less than a week later, Smollett continued with a planned performance, where he hit the stage with a public proclamation that he was the ‘Gay Tupac’.

Even thought the announcement earned the Empire actor a side-eye, many still gave him the benefit of the doubt.

Two brothers were arrested Wednesday and released without charges Friday after Chicago police cited the discovery of “new evidence.”

Two men, who have been identified as Nigerian bodybuilders Abimbola “Abel” and Olabinjo “Ola” Osundairo, are now cooperating fully with law enforcement.

They also apparently told authorities what they needed to know to determine whether a crime was committed.

#Breaking: 2 #CPD sources tell @fox32news the brothers arrested & released in #JussieSmollett case told detectives they were paid by the #Empire actor to orchestrate the attack. Detectives also have a receipt for the rope found on #Smollett neck showing the brothers bought it. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 17, 2019

According to CNN, at least two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation reveal that Chicago Police believe Jussie Smollett paid the two men to orchestrate the attack.

The sources told CNN that there are records that show the two brothers purchased the rope found around Smollett’s neck at an Ace Hardware store in Chicago.

As previously reported, Smollett gave his first detailed account of what he says was a hate crime against him, and the aftermath, in an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired this past Thursday.

Smollett is still being referred to as a ‘victim’ in the case, however details are flooding news outlets that may change that status.

Breaking: Chicago police confirm to @FoxNews CPD seized a bottle of bleach from #JussieSmollet apartment. Tonight police still call Smollett a victim. Suspects told detectives something that requires more detective work. — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) February 16, 2019

Meanwhile, there are reports that Jussie has hired high-profile defense attorney Michael Monico to represent him.