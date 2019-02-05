RHOA Nene & Gregg Leakes Named Ambassadors For American Cancer Society… (PHOTOS)

Nene Leakes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Gregg Leakes attended the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at Atlanta Symphony Hall on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The couple attended the event on behalf of the American Cancer Society as their first role as ambassadors.

Nene Leakes on the red carpet of the 2019 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Meanwhile, Gregg has also focused his energies on getting the word out via his website Can-Sir.org, where he’s created motivational merchandise. Profits benefit the American Cancer Society.

Salute to the couple on using their platform to increase awareness of the cancer and how it affects families.

What are your thoughts about Nene & Gregg becoming ambassadors for The American Cancer Society?

PHOTOS: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET