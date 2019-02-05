Jeezy hosted his official “Super Brunch” on Super Bowl Sunday at Simon’s Restaurant in Atlanta (2/3).

The event, produced by Agency 99 was sponsored by Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Avion, Defiance Fuel and Code and guests were treated to a lavish spread of delicacies to jump off the big game.

Celebrity guests included Rick Ross, Ludacris, T.I., Trey Songz, Fabolous, DJ Envy, Mack Wilds, DJ Clue, Boston George, Casanova, Sevyn Streeter and more.

Photos below…

Jeezy

Trey Songz

Rick Ross

Mack Wilds

Ludacris, Jeezy, Mack Wilds, Trey Songz, Casanova

DJ Envy

During the event, Jeezy toasted to the city of Atlanta and everyone in the room representing culture.

Jeezy Toast

Special thanks to Angela Watts (10SquaredPR) for the invite and Thaddeus McAdams (Exclusive Access) for the photos.

Photo credits: Exclusive Access