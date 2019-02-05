Super Bowl 53 has come and gone and people are still in their feelings.

A major bone of contention has been Big Boi’s decision to break the hip-hop boycott by performing alongside Maroon 5 and Travis Scott for the the halftime show.

Several artists chose to forego the performance in support of Colin Kaepernick, as it was dubbed music’s ‘least wanted gig,’ however many still cashed in by taking money from NFL sponsors… but I digress.

CeeLo Green chose to publicly support his Dungeon Family brother and offended protestors in the process, now he’s issued a public apology.

Details below…

In a moment of raw emotion, CeeLo typed (and soon deleted), ‘F–k these so called protesters,’ in support of fellow Atlanta recording artist Big Boi, as he performed during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.

CeeLo soon had a change of heart after getting a beating in the comments and issued the following apology for any who may have been offended.

I posted yesterday, excited in the heat of the moment and spirit of triumph in support of my fellow Atlantan, teammate and brother BigBoi. My post was speaking exclusively to him and about those who were opposed to him performing.

Meanwhile, the main people talmbout they ‘Stand with Kap’ are cashing checks from the products that directly endorse the same system they claim to be boycotting.

Make it make sense.

But again… I digress.

Salute to Big Boi for reppin’ Atlanta and shout out to CeeLo Green for supporting his brother.