Monica Brown and Marlo Hampton were spotted out during Super Bowl weekend in Atlanta rocking the exact same Gucci jacket.

Check out a few photos below of how both Monica and Marlo rocked the expensive statement piece:

Monica chose to wear her jacket with a simple white shirt and jeans. Opting classic street-chic appeal.

While Marlo hit the town rocking her jacket as a dress, paired chunky jewelry and metallic booties.

The ‘GG technical jersey jacket‘ (retail $4,700) for Gucci’s Cruise 2019 collection, features the gg pattern displayed on a technical jersey jacket as a nod to the style popular in the ’80s. Designed with a fixed hood and front zip closure, the silhouette is completed by the Gucci jacquard stripe.

Who do you think slayed the look best?

Monica Brown? or Marlo Hampton?