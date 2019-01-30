Ciara conquered her fears during a cover shoot for VOGUE ARABIA’s February 2019 issue.

The hot songstress, who is featured in a double cover for the fashion mag, traveled to Dubai for a photo shoot featuring the magnificent stallions belonging to UAE royal HH Sheikha Fatima Rashed Al Maktoum.

The covers were shot by fashion photographer Mariano Vivanco and just so happened to be Cici’s first ever Vogue cover.

Check out the photos below…

On the breathtaking Arabic and English front pages, the entertainer wears a bohemian Saint Laurent dress and an Alexandre Vauthier hat, styled by Katie Trotter, Fashion Director – VOGUE Arabia.

Ciara also shared her experience via several social media posts, stating:

1st Vogue Cover With @VogueArabia. This shoot was a Dream. I overcame my fears of working with Horses again too! The beautiful stallions of UAE Royal HH Sheikha Fatima Rashed Al Maktoum. So proud. God is good ❤️

Ciara poses with photographer Mariano Vivanco.

Ciara follows other groundbreaking women to appear on the cover of Vogue Arabia, including HRH Princess Hayfa bint Abdullah, Nancy Ajram, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Halima Aden, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Afef Jnifen, and Hailey Bieber.

CLICK HERE to see more of Ciara’s VOGUE ARABIA feature.

What are your thoughts about Ciara’s VOGUE ARABIA photo spread?