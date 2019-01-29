Young Thug and his fiancee, Jerrika Karlae (stage name “Karlae), might be aspiring to be the hip-hop version of Bey & Jay.

The couple recently attended the single release party for Jerrika’s new song, “RXCH” ft. Rich the Kid. The song boasts lyrics of an independent woman holding her own with her man’s money as the hook goes:

He a rich ni–a/He need a rich b*tch/He a rich ni–a/ He need a real b*tch.

The event was held at Elleven45 night Lounge in Atlanta this past Friday night and from all appearances, the song was a hit.

More photos from the party + video of Karlae’s new single below…

What are your thoughts about Karlie’s new single?

Bump it? or Dump it?

Karlae was recently featured on Young Thug’s YSL mixtape Slime Language and according to some rap heads, she has the potential to be one of the up and coming female rappers in the game.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams/ATLPics