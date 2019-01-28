5 Things Revealed on #RHOA Season 11, Episode 13 ‘Tempers in Tokyo’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 13th episode of it’s 11th season last night (January 28, 2019).

[FLASHBACK: 5 Things Revealed on Season 11, Episode 12, ‘Peaches of Tokyo + Watch Full Video]

This week’s episode is titled, ‘Tempers in Tokyo’ as several of the ladies go head to head in verbal battles.

Bravo synopsis:

After Nene is confronted about a shady comment, tempers spiral out of control. Still devastated about her grandfather’s illness, Eva tries to stay in good spirits but an interaction with Marlo takes her over the edge. Cynthia consoles Nene regarding her struggles with Gregg, and the ladies go out for a sexy night in the Red Light District and wind up with a happy ending.

Recap + video below…

This week’s episode picks up with the cliffhanger of Nene Leakes going off on Tanya Sams. In previous episodes, it was revealed that Tannya was a loyal customer of Nene’s SWAGG boutique, but after her quick witted diss of the “low-end” fashions, Nene seems to have switched gears.

Tannya, who is now being referred to as “Eva’s friend” on the show, is offended at how Nene devalued her 7 year relationship, but Nene seems to feel that she was just being honest.

Even Porsha agrees that if a man wants to marry you he will… and it doesn’t take 7 years to do it. Either the comments or the realization that her relationship may never turn to marriage brings tears to Tannya’s eyes.

The emotion is too much for Nene, who mumbles that she has way too much going on to take on another battle, so she chooses to diffuse the situation by leaving the restaurant and catching a cab back to the hotel.

Culture Clash…

The Atlanta ladies have been known to be HOURS late on location but in Japan, tardiness is a sign of disrespect. Having been warned of the cultural impact of being late, it would seem that they would all at least make an effort… but that’s too much like right.

While all of the ladies are offenders, it seems that Nene is a habitual violator and she’s “punished” for it during this episode.

As the ladies all await her arrival to another planned excursion, the tour guide instructs the bus to leave. All of the women are aghast with shock… how DARE you leave the queen bee??? But it seems Nene is totally unbothered as she tells Cynthia by phone that she’ll meet up with them later.

Nene chooses to take the time to gather her thoughts alone and to make a few phone calls to the states to check on her husband.

Blocks and Beefs…

And speaking of Gregg, it seems he’s had it up to HERE with Nene’s overseas demands and has completely stopped answering her calls. In a previous episode, Nene revealed that Gregg was “grouchy” because he was handling her business while she was away and refusing to communicate with her.

[FLASHBACK: Gregg Leakes Issues Public Apology To Nene Leakes… ]

To handle the situation, Nene says she’s going to block Gregg from her phone. I guess if she can’t reach him when she wants to, he shouldn’t be able to reach her when he wants. It’s only fair… right?

But I digress.

Eva da Diva bodies Marlo Hampton, Nene shades Kandi’s singing…

Things have been brewing between Eva and Marlo for quite some time now and it finally comes to a head in Tokyo.

Marlo has often made comments about Eva’s fashions and when Eva tries to shade Shamari, Marlo steps in and gets slammed in the process.

Eva dragged Marlo for over an hour during their bus ride, and coincidentally Nene wasn’t there to save her.

Marlo called Eva a fraud… Eva clapped back by gunning for Marlo’s lacefront. It was the most hilarious verbal spar this season!

But wait… Marlo & Eva’s fued wasn’t the only thing to keep an eye on. Apparently there’s some underlying tensions between Nene and Kandi.

Nene shades Kandi’s singing during a confessional as the ladies sang an Xscape song (“Understanding”) during Kareoke.

I love that song… that’s a great song too. Everytime I hear it, I can’t even believe that Kandi’s on the track. … as in, I can’t even hear her voice.

Tannnya demands an apology…

It seems the marital spat is taking a toll on Nene and she’s taking it out on the ladies… namely Tannnya.

Tannnya wants to squash whatever ‘beef’ is brewing by hashing things out, but now is clearly not the time to confront Nene.

Nene feels her commentary was trivial, while Tannnya takes it all quite seriously. It’s her relationship and she doesn’t want anyone to speak negatively about it… even if it’s true.

Nene issues a half-hearted apology but it doesn’t seem to be enough for Tannya. She wants to discuss more, but Nene is adament that she just doesn’t care enough to continue the conversation.

Whatever the case, Tannnya desperately wants to squash any negative feelings and asks Nene if they can put things aside for Eva’s sake.

FYI: RHOA will not air next Sunday due to the Super Bowl. They return with episode 14 on February 10th

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?