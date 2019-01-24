New Edition’s Ronnie Devoe and his wife, Shamari DeVoe of The Real Housewives of Atlanta shared thoughts with Windy City Live in Chicago on being one of the new couples on the popular reality show.

The couple also performed their new single “Love Comes Through” during their visit to the morning show.

Check out video of their performance & interview below…

In the interview below, Ronnie and Shamari share a few details about their relationship. The parents of twin boys are currently hoping to expand their family with a girl (or perhaps twin girls).

It was a big THUMBS DOWN when I first heard about it because I come from the era when it’s all about kinda sweeping your dirty laundry under the rug or keeping it in the closet… and like my wife said it’s a part of our testimony in hopes that we can inspire other married couples. We’ve been through some challenges. We were on the brink of divorce but we were able to turn that corner. We got our beautiful baby boys and were able to turn it around.

Ronnie also reveals how he really feels about his wife and former lead singer of Blaque, Shamari becoming the newest member of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Shamari, an original member of the multi-platinum R&B group Blaque, previously teased the song during an airing of the popular reality show.

Ronnie and Shamari have plans for a full album of duets called ‘Me & Mari” (release date unknown) which was previously teased but they shared an adorable performance of a planned single called, “Love Comes Through”.

What are your thoughts about the couple’s performance?