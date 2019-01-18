WATCH THIS!! Killer Mike Discusses #TriggerWarning on The Late Show… (VIDEO) #WithNoDueRespect

Killer Mike (aka Michael Render) appeared on The Late Show last night to promote Trigger Warning, the six-episode Netflix series which launched today (January 18).

The Grammy Award winning rapper is taking his long history of political activism to mainstream with his highly innovative social experiments.

In the interview, Mike also speaks on how growing up in Atlanta helped spark his creativity, stating, ‘in Atlanta, everything is possible for Black people… and we’re nice to White people. It’s Wakanda for real.’

[Sidebar: I need that on a t-shirt… but I digress.]

Watch the full interview below…

In the interview below, Killer Mike discusses two of his ‘Trigger Warning’ social experiments: Crip-a-Cola and The Church of Sleep.

Whenever you integrate money & jobs, gang violence dissipates.

The ‘Crip-A-Cola’ experiment was sparked by Killer Mike’s idea of gathering gang members together to create a product that was legal and could benefit their rivalry.

So he got a few Atlanta area Crips & Bloods organized to create their own soda company i.e. ‘Crip-a-Cola’.

Mike also explains how he created The Church Of Sleep with the intent of destroying the image of ‘white Jesus’. The Run The Jewels rapper enlists the help of called a childhood friend, a local strip club, for his goal of decentralized, nap-based worship.

While his attempts to enlist a local black megachurch pastor failed, Mike shared that his intent was not to denounce Christianity, but to promote inclusion.

There’s a lot in ALL spiritual systems that we can use, the scary part is when we colonize or intrude on others with our religions.

Killer Mike’s TRIGGER WARNING is available on Netflix NOW!

