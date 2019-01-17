Gregg Leakes is clearly feeling ‘somekindaway’ wants to make amends to his wife, Nene Leakes.

As previously reported, Nene shared her frustration about the stresses of being a caretaker to her “mean, grouchy & evil” husband, who she referred to as he battled cancer (click HERE if you missed that).

After witnessing himself in action on the small screen, it seems Gregg sees the err of his ways.

Details below…

I wish i could get it right everyday & not be mean to my wife, doctors or anybody else. It’s NOT my intentions to be so. I stand in the “need” of Prayer… You can’t help but wonder what’s around the next turn for yourself. Forgive me Hunni, forgive me America….. #neverbeenherebefore #nevergiveup #Imscaredtoo

And to ensure he got his point across, Gregg shared a second post acknowledging his supportive wife:

We always hurt the ones we Love.. because they allow us to hurt them rather than snap back. I’m tired of hurting my wife who is only trying to take good care of me and wants only the best for me too. She deserves much more for her hard efforts and tireless hours spent on me. I Pray to God to get it together..

She’s done NO wrong… this is ALL on me……

Cancer WILL change your Life…

Gregg is such a kind spirit. I can only imagine how emotional it can be going through a cancer scare not only once, but TWICE watching it all play out on television.

On a related note, the real house HUSBAND has received lots of support for his non profit project. Visit Can-Sir.org for more information.

What are your thoughts about Gregg’s emotional posts?