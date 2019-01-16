A viral video involving a Caucasian male assaulting a preteen African-American girl has become the topic of discussion on social media this week.

Cellphone videos captured the incident where a man, now identified as 51-year-old David Steven Bell, is shown shoving and punching a juvenile girl, under the age of 12 years old.

Several eye witness have revealed that a fight broke out at a Asheville, NC mall between a group of juvenile girls and David Steven Bell attempted to break up the melee.

The footage was shared via Instagram and other social media sites with many calling for justice for the young girl.

An eye-witness tells Asheville News that she believes Bell was trying to stop the fight, but, she says, the arguing escalated into pushing and shoving between him and others.

She says Bell began pushing the kids into walls, doors and even the road, trying to break up the fight. She further says that one girl whom Bell had pushed asked Bell respectfully why he was pushing them, and that Bell then began arguing with her and pushed her again. She says when the girl approached Bell again after being shoved, he struck her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The juvenile witness says that after the violent punch, Bell tried to walk away but kids at the scene chased him down, so that an officer could arrest him.

Bell was detained by an off-duty cop and eventually charged with one count of assault on a female under 12 and two counts of assault on a female.

Similarly to the R. Kelly situation, there are some out there who seem to feel that the young girl ‘asked for it’. The victim was underage (11 YEARS OLD!)… BLACK… and seen as unruly, so therefore she “deserved” whatever treatment she received for her bad decisions, right? *sigh*

