Uh Oh!! ‘Surviving R Kelly’ Journalist Touré Neblett Accused of Sexual Harassment… *RECEIPTS*

Welp… another day, another entertainment industry insider is outed for his misdeeds.

This time, it’s journalist/tv personality, Tourè who’s feeling the burn.

Tourè was an outspoken participant in the recent ‘Surviving R. Kelly‘ documentary, but now he’s being blasted online for his hypocrisy by a makeup artist who claims that he sexually harassed her in the workplace.

Details below…

In the ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ documentary, Touré Neblett, who professionally goes by his first name, Touré, discussed his feelings about R. Kelly’s scandelous history.

Tourè was quite well-versed on the subject, being that he is forever tied to R. Kelly for that infamous 2008 BET interview where the R&B singer stumbled answering questions about his “like” or preference of teenage, particularly underage, girls.

A make-up artist, who goes by the name ‘Dani’ on social media, posted a comment alleging that Touré sexually harassed her while she worked with him on a show, stating in part, “He couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f–k me.”

Dani then states that she would make sure to have crew members in the room with her while she got him ready for the People/Entertainment Weekly show. Eventually, Dani quit but allegedly reported Touré to human resources and according to her account, he was immediately fired.

As news of the social media posts hit the net, Essence Magazine reached out to the makeup artist for more details and she supplied them with a copy of an apology he made to her in November of 2017.

Apparently around that time, Tourè was promoting the R. Kelly documentary and Dani relayed her story on social media. In doing so, Tourè issued his apology and admitted to his wrong doings. He also begged her not to smear his name.

After the receipts surfaced, Tourè issued the following response to Essence:

On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group. I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.

What are your thoughts about Tourè’s response to the sexual harassment accusations?