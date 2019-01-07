RECAP: #RHOA Season 11, Episode 10 ‘The Wrong Road’ + Watch Full Video…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired the 10th episode of it’s 11th season last night (January 6, 2019).

[FLASHBACK: RECAP: #RHOA Season 11, Episode 9 ‘A Mother’s Love + Watch Full Video… ]

This week’s episode is titled ‘The Wrong Road’ and apparently the journey of Porsha and Kandi’s renewed friendship has hit a roadblock.

Porsha is heated after an altercation at Todd’s birthday party leads to the Kandi Koated Klick giving Porsha the boot. Mike Hill comes to town with an important question for Cynthia…the same weekend her ex Peter is in town. Eva and Tanya apologize for their Destin shade with a hibachi night for the group followed by a bachelorette trip invite, but the evening goes awry when Porsha and Kandi come face to face in a battle of words.

Recap + watch full video below…

The episode starts out with some nifty editing. In fact, this week we get to go back in time as we start off with Kandi and Porsha going head to head during a group get together.

Porsha drops the “B” word and it’s on!

We’ve been feeling the tension between Porsha and Kandi for weeks now and with Williams’ hormone levels rising, she finally blows her top.

But why? What has happened (besides Kandi constantly monitoring Porsha’s new relationship) that has caused these two to end their peace treaty? Where is all the love & light?

Kandi Koated Clique vs. The Hot Dog Crew…

Fans are taken back a few weeks, where it’s revealed that Kandi invited Porsha to Todd’s 45th birthday party.

[FLASHBACK: Kandi Burruss Hosts ‘Jerseys & Jordans’ Party For Todd Tucker (PHOTOS)]

According to Porsha, her invite was all a ‘set up’ as her former employee (Jaimee) and Dennis’ ex-gal pal swooped in to cause a bit of dissension during the soireè. She’s even reached out to Kandi about the situation but Kandi has yet to respond.

Kandi didn’t witness the incident, but she gets briefed on the matter by her crew, which consists of Don Juan, Carmon, Jaimee (Porsha’s former employee & newest KK clique member), Todd & OLG’s general manager.

It seems the entire Kandi Koated Krew are all on one accord when it comes to Porsha being the trouble maker. Todd seems to even think that Hennessy was involved. *sigh*

[Sidebar: Kandi’s crew apparently has no idea that Porsha is pregnant and off of alcohol. But I digress.]

Nevertheless, a story has already ‘leaked’ to the blawgs that Porsha was “fighting” and Williams seems to think Kandi & her clique are behind it. You may noticed that Bravo even shared a screenshot from one of your favs…

[FLASHBACK: RUMOR CONTROL: Porsha Williams Sets The Record Straight About Fight… ]

Kandi’s crew says she was “aggressive”… Porsha says it was a set up.

Nevertheless, there are two sides to every story and Kandi didn’t even bother to hear Porsha’s side.

Shamari and Ronnie Devoe show fans how their ‘open relationship’ turned into a meaningful monogamous marriage. This week, the couple shares how they participate in couple’s counseling.

In doing so, Shamari reveals that she’s feeling nostalgic about leaving her career behind and would love to go back out on the road one day.

Meanwhile, Eva and Tanya have been tasked with choosing a location for the next girls trip and they pulled out a globe to do it.

South Vietnam was the ladies’ first choice before finally settling on Tokyo, Japan.

Give Peter a Peach!

Peter Thomas makes a return to the screen this week as he visits his old friends Nene & Gregg Leakes.

Gregg jokingly refers to his wife as Peter’s ‘girlfriend’ and it’s clear that the couple have a great friendship with the former ‘househusband’.

As they catch up on Gregg’s cancer scare, Nene reveals that Gregg has to undergo yet another operation to reconnect his colon now that the cancerous portion has been removed.

Gregg has apparently been using a colostomy bag but now is the final stretch for his procedure.

Nene also brings up the fact that Peter’s ex-wife, Cynthia Bailey is dating again and Thomas takes the bait.

Not only did Peter shade Bailey’s new relationship by questioning if it’s real, but he also shaded Fox Sports (the outlet where Bailey’s new boo commentates), by stating he only watches ESPN.

I was expecting this shade. Especially since it was Peter who basically outed the fact that Mike & Cynthia “met” on Steve Harvey.

[VIDEO: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Peter Thomas Chimes in on Cynthia Meeting New Boyfriend on Steve Harvey Show… ]

But I digress.

CHILL on the expectations, CYNTHIA!

Speaking of Cynthia, she has huge exceptions for this man that she’s been dating.

Fans of the show are finally being introduced to Mike Hill, who Cynthia claims to have been dating for about 5 months now.

Now that Noelle has been shipped off to college, Cynthia has Lake Bailey all to herself so she’s planned a weekend canoodling with her new boo.

Hill apparently has a ‘question’ to ask his lady love and Cynthia is excited. In fact, she’s so excited that she feels the ‘question’ may involve a ring. *sigh*

Needless to say, Mike Hill was not only on a different page, he hadn’t even reached that chapter of the script yet!

Mike asks Cynthia to be his lady, which begs the question… if they weren’t even in a committed relationship yet, how did Cynthia think he was considering marriage?

Distewmerch!!!

Must be two sides…

Porsha has told her side of the party fight story to Nene & Cynthia, while Kandi has shared what she’s been told to the rest of the group.

Porsha has also confirmed that she is pregnant, which offers a different take on the fiasco.

Nevertheless, since Kandi technically doesn’t know, it seems she’s already formed her opinion about Porsha being at fault.

As the ladies finally confront each other about the situation, it seems that Porsha has every right to feel it was a set up. Especially since Kandi has been bringing up the girl’s name for weeks now.

Kandi is really on one when it comes to Porsha this season and she can’t even hide it. Now it seems Burruss is using her ‘clique’ to do all the dirty work.

We see you Kandi.

But we’ll have to wait until next week to see how (or if) the ladies resolve this.

What are your thoughts about this week’s episode?