John Legend, Tarana Burke Speak Out About Participating in “Surviving R. Kelly” + Watch Part 1 & Part 2… (FULL VIDEO)

The three-night Lifetime series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” aired last night and social media was ablaze with reactions.

The detailed documentary, which addresses allegations of abuse & sexual misconduct against R&B artist R, Kelly, brings together Kelly’s accusers and inner circle to detail the artist’s life that the network described as “riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.”

Singer John Legend was not only a participant in the documentary, but was also one of the viewers who hit twitter with reactions, stating in part, “These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”

More details + in case you missed it, watch part 1 & 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ below:

Episode’s 1 and 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ premiered last night (Jan 3rd) and the episodes revisited the previous accusations against Kelly through interviews with accusers, witnesses, family members and several of Kelly’s closest friends & confidants.

“Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes connected with the allegations”.

Kelly threatened legal action against the network for airing his dirty laundry, however they seemed to cover their steps by continually adding the following disclaimer:

In addition to several of Kelly’s alleged underaged victims, the docuseries includes interviews with activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, musician John Legend, talk-show host Wendy Williams and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly.

After the episode aired, John Legend’s social media was ripe with commentary from fans praising him for speaking out. Legend hit the tweets with the following response:

What are your thoughts about ‘Surviving R. Kelly’?