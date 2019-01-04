John Legend, Tarana Burke Speak Out About Participating in “Surviving R. Kelly” + Watch Part 1 & Part 2… (FULL VIDEO)

The detailed documentary, which addresses allegations of abuse & sexual misconduct against R&B artist R, Kelly, brings together Kelly’s accusers and inner circle to detail the artist’s life that the network described as “riddled with rumors of abuse, predatory behavior, and pedophilia.”
Singer John Legend was not only a participant in the documentary, but was also one of the viewers who hit twitter with reactions, stating in part, “These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice.”
More details + in case you missed it, watch part 1 & 2 of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ below:
“Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes connected with the allegations”.
In addition to several of Kelly’s alleged underaged victims, the docuseries includes interviews with activist and #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, musician John Legend, talk-show host Wendy Williams and Kelly’s ex-wife Andrea Kelly.