John Legend, Tarana Burke Speak Out About Participating in “Surviving R. Kelly” + Watch Part 1 & Part 2… (FULL VIDEO)

John Legend, Tarana Burke Speak Out About Participating in “Surviving R. Kelly” + Watch Part 1 & Part 2… (FULL VIDEO)

Toni Braxton is Tardy For Her Taxes… Again! Owes Nearly Half A Million Back Taxes…

Toni Braxton is Tardy For Her Taxes… Again! Owes Nearly Half A Million Back Taxes…

Atlanta Radio Tea: Wanda Smith & Miss Sophia FIRED From V-103…

Atlanta Radio Tea: Wanda Smith & Miss Sophia FIRED From V-103…


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3