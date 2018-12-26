Former NFL star Terrell Owens celebrated Christmas 2018 by presenting the internet with a ‘gift’

For those of you in need of a lil eye candy…

Owens got into the Christmas spirit by stripping down to green velvet boxer briefs, which he wrapped with a red festive ribbon and a bow to preserve his modesty as he decorated his tree.

It’s unknown who exactly Owens was wrapping his ‘package’ for, but if his tree is any indication, Owens may have been paying dress up for a lil “ME” time.

Terrell is 45 and FINE but is still reportedly single and ready to mingle. Perhaps his Christmas spread was his way of finding someone to unwrap some chocolate while he searches for his forever love.

Whatever the case, Owens blessed the internet with his gifts.

What are your thoughts about Terrell Owen’s Christmas shots?

Hot? or Nah?