Word on the curb is that Shamari Devoe of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her legendary R&B husband Ronnie Devoe of New Edition are tardy for their taxes in the tune of $366k!

News of their massive tax debt spread like wildfire after the couple premiered on the popular reality show, but apparently Ronnie, who has made millions during his decades long music career, is no stranger to dealing with Uncle Sam.

RadarOnline broke the news recently that Shamari and Ronnie Devoe, owe the IRS $366,000 in back taxes from 2013.

According to the Federal Tax Lien Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service Notice – a Federal Tax Lien was assessed for Ronnie on November 25, 2013 in the amount of $366,786.38.

“It appears to still be open and active and will stay this way until 12/25/2023 unless the IRS files a continuation,” Ellen Rodgers, the Real Estate Lien Clerk in the Real Estate Division from the Cobb County Superior Court told Radar.

The AJC’s Rodney Ho recently confirmed the news, after Ronnie admitted that reports about the tax debt were indeed true. In an interview with “The Domenick Nati Show” last week, Devoe stated:

There’s some truth to everything in life. We’ve all had some tax challenges at some point, or doctored up some documents to be able to get some type of tax return.

Ronnie, who earns most of his income touring with New Editon and/or Bell Biv DeVoe also added:

It is definitely something I’m not running away from. The IRS knows me, I know them. Payments are being made.

Welp… you gotta make money to owe money! I don’t have an accounting degree but $366,000 isn’t chump change which means that Ronnie earned at LEAST a million during those years. But I digress.

Ronnie & Shamari join the legions of Atlanta area stars who have faced similar battles with Uncle Sam, including Kim Zolciak, Sheree Whitfield, Nene Leakes, Kim Fields, Mo’Nique and more.

What are your thoughts about Ronnie & Shamari’s reported tax debt?