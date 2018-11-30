‘Ready To Love’ Cast Member Alexx Blanks on Life Support Battling Brain Flu…

A cast members from OWNtv’s ‘Ready To Love’ realty dating show is extremely ill and has been hospitalized with brain flu.

Alexx Blanks, one of the three remaining males on the show seeking life lasting love, is now battling for his life after a severe case of the flu traveled to his brain.

Details below…

Alexx apparently fell ill the week before Thanksgiving, as he notified friends and family online that he wasn’t feeling well on November 20th.

Flu ain’t no joke. Pray for a brother. Been out of commission since Friday… fever on 100 plus #flu #sick #down #headache #feelingbetter #riseup #thanksgiving was finna be real rough…

Tiffany Kirk, Blank’s love interest on the show, was first to make the public aware of his dire situation in an instagram post, stating:

Please pray for Alexx Blanks, from Ready to Love, and provide a donation if you can go gofundme. He has been fighting a brain flu and needs all the support he can get #readytolove #chocolaticity

Tiffany also revealed that a GoFundMe had been set up for donations to cover Blank’s medical costs due to lack of insurance.

In the GoFundMe campaign, Blank’s mother provides more details about his situation:

Alexx got the flu and couldn’t work. He is a truck driver. He became very ill with the flu and had gone to the hospital but they sent him back home to stay in bed. The next day he was so weak, his family had to go pick him up and take him to a 2nd hospital. He was diagnosed with INFLUENZA B and had become dehydrated and his kidney was damaged because of the dehydration. He was given IV fluids and sent home. (This happened 3 times, still to be sent home) No one hospitalized him. Finally 911 was called and he was taken to the hospital where he has now been since Sun 25th, of November 2018. He was put in ICU with Brain flu. He is 34 years old and now on life support with a flu virus that has attacked his body and brain. There are other complications that have developed from this Flu virus, it has been VERY AGGRESSIVE As of now, his medical bills are rising daily and there is no insurance. He is self employed. Please help raise money for his medical needs. Right now he is not awake but still sleeping from sedations given earlier to calm his brain activity. We don’t know how long he will sleep but as of now his body is fighting. We need prayers of faith and monies to assist with medical expenses.

Will Packer, the producer of the series, posted a video on Instagram late Wednesday night saying Alexx Blanks was very ill and needed prayers.

“Alexx Blanks, he’s in bad shape,” Packer said in the video. “He’s in a hospital bed in Atlanta, Georgia and he’s fighting for his life.”

Dr. Sujatha Reddy explained “Brain Flu” to 11Alive:

“Brain flu probably is referring to when the influenza virus affects parts of the brain. This also can be called meningitis or possibly encephalitis and what’s happening is the flu virus is infecting the covering of the brain or the brain tissue itself”

Prayers up to Alexx and his family.