Another One! Future’s Latest Baby Mama Wants You To Know Something…

Uh oh… it seems that rapper Future may have a new update to his growing family.

The popular entertainer, who is expecting a child by bow wow’s baby mama, Joie Chavis, is rumored to have yet another woman preggers at the same dayum time and the alleged new baby mama hit the net to spill deets about how he threatened to kill her if she didn’t have an abortion!

Details below…

Meet Haitian instagram model Eliza Reign.

Reign hit the net this past weekend with a lengthy 10 page dossier claiming she’s pregnant with Future’s child and outlining how the rapper Future threatened her life over her decision to keep the child.

[Sidebar: Chile… this is a whole lot and I commend those of you who read alladat! But I digress…]

For the record, the posts were deleted from Reigns Instagram after being mysteriously reported for “spam,” however she stands firm in her accusations. She also states that she didn’t post for clout, in fact, the IG model states she merely wanted to let the world know “in case something happens to her.”

It’s big big cap! It’s an evil world we live in, but I’ma keep living and loving life.

Meanwhile, Future has responded to the drama in a series of IG stories, stating:

He continues:

I love my fans the most, but hey… it’s gone happen. When these racks blue… muthf*ckas do whatever for this sh*t.

What are your thoughts about Future’s latest baby mama drama?