NEWSFLASH!!! Kandi Burruss of The Real Housewives of Atlanta apparently has a plan to work Kenya Moore back into the show.

As exclusively revealed back in May, Moore’s peach was snatched shortly after the season 10 reunion (click HERE if you missed that), but she recently showed up during a taped event.

While ‘team twirl’ translated the sighting as a sign that Kenya was back, the truth of the matter is that the former beauty queen needed some free press so Kandi and fellow cast member Cynthia Bailey gave it to her.

Details below…

Apparently all the online celebrations about Kenya Moore’s “return” to RHOA are a bit premature.

Kandi Burruss recently reached out to ET where she revealed that Moore ‘popped up’ at Cynthia Bailey’s event (at her urging) in order to get a lil buzz since she’s no longer on the show.

Well, she does pop up. She does pop up once, to my begging, of course… I was probably one of the most disappointed out of everybody that she wasn’t going to be with us this year, but I feel like it was great for her to be able to enjoy her pregnancy and not go back and forth with people and all of that stuff, so it’s great for her to have a healthy pregnancy.

Word on the curb is that production had no idea that Kenya would be in attendance and her presence, while great for camera time, was treated like any other cameo appearance.

My sources say that Moore was mic’d up for the occasion and she signed a release form like any other guest. However, she’s NOT a housewife, nor was she a paid guest for the event.

While Kenya’s “camp” has been leading her favorite blawgs to believe that she’s secretly filming, that is not the case. Burruss even notes that Kenya’s appearance was a one-off stating:

“I just was like, ‘Kenya, people have to see you at least once,’” Kandi adds. “So, I kinda twisted her arm.” While Kenya will only make the one appearance on season 11, Kandi says there’s always hope for a full-time return in season 12.

It seems that Kandi has a plan and she’s totally on board with doing whatever it takes to bring Kenya back into the fold:

I feel like the Bravo family wouldn’t mind her being back. Everything happens for a reason. This was a time she needed to focus on her baby and being healthy. For me, that’s why things happened the way they happened. But do I feel like she should be back, or that she would be back? Yes!”

Sidebar: I bet Kandi would feel ‘somekindaway’ if Nene would have pulled Phaedra out of obscurity and made her come to the party…

But I digress…

Meanwhile, Kenya’s partying may have induced a dire situation in her high risk pregnancy.

Shortly after her impromptu 6-inch heel wearing appearance, Kenya shared the following shocking post:

She also shared that she may be forced to give birth early due to her preeclampsia diagnosis.