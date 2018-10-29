Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiancè Dennis McKinney held a gender reveal ceremony this past weekend for family and friends.

Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille Sterling, Marlo Hampton were among the guests who celebrated Porsha’s good news.

Photos + video of Porsha’s gender reveal ceremony below…

The reality star rocked neutral colored dress and a pink & blue wig for the occasion, which was filmed for season 11 of the popular reality show.



Eva and Cynthia strike a pose



Cynthia and her date Mike Hill



Marlo and Porsha’s sister Lauren twerk in celebration of Porsha’s good news!



Marlo, Porsha and Shamea



Porsha’s niece now has a girl cousin to look forward to!

Congrats again to the happy couple!!

What are your thoughts about Porsha’s gender reveal ceremony?

PHOTOS: Instagram