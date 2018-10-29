Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her fiancè Dennis McKinney held a gender reveal ceremony this past weekend for family and friends.
Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille Sterling, Marlo Hampton were among the guests who celebrated Porsha’s good news.
Photos + video of Porsha’s gender reveal ceremony below…
The reality star rocked neutral colored dress and a pink & blue wig for the occasion, which was filmed for season 11 of the popular reality show.
Eva and Cynthia strike a pose
Cynthia and her date Mike Hill
Marlo and Porsha’s sister Lauren twerk in celebration of Porsha’s good news!
Marlo, Porsha and Shamea
Porsha’s niece now has a girl cousin to look forward to!