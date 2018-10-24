Will Packer & Friends Celebrate OWN’s “Ready to Love” Premiere at Watch Party in Atlanta… (PHOTOS)

Just a few days ago, I offered a sneak peek of OWNtv’s new reality dating series, Ready To Love (click HERE if you missed that).

The show, which is produced by Will Packer, officially premiered last night and OWN: the Oprah Winfrey Network invited a few people out to Suite Lounge in Atlanta to celebrate the premiere.

Host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles and several members of the cast were in attendance. Special guests included “Sister Circle Live” co-hosts Syleena Johnson, Rashan Ali, Quad Webb-Lunceford and Trina Braxton; “Greenleaf” star Lamman Rucker; comedian and tv personality Kiana Dance; Xscape singer Tamika Scott; ex-blogger Necole Bitchie; actress Reece Odum, actor Mike Merrill & more.

Photos + details below…

The cast along with friends, family and VIPs gathered at Suite Lounge in downtown Atlanta to celebrate OWN’s first-ever dating show. Moments before the live broadcast, guests enjoyed cocktails and music by DJ Traci Steele.

DJ Tracie Steele

Lamman Rucker (Greenleaf) and his wife Kelly

Syleena Johnson, Rashan Ali, Trina Braxton, Quad Webb-Lunceford

Will & Heather Packer pose with Tommy and Jacqueline Miles

Kiana Dancie

Ex-blogger Necole Bitchie

Attending from the cast were Christina Granville, Melinda Ruff, Dr. Alexcius “Lexy” Branch, Stormy Monroe, Rita Davis, Courtney Thompson, Shanta Duncan, Shatava Lindsey, Shea Pegues, Ashlee Akins, Tiffany Kirk, Angel Frank, Kebba N’Jie, Aaron Cotteral, Alexx Blanks, Michael Gould, Chris “Paco” Cunningham, Darnell King, Pastor Chris Evans and Devan Dmarcus.

Ready To Love Cast (Men)

Ready to Love Cast (Women)

OWN’s EVP of Programming and Development, Jonathan Sinclair, greeted the crowd before handing the mic over to Will Packer, who thanked Atlanta for their continuous support of his films.

Nephew Tommy echoed Packer’s sentiments and encouraged guests to spread the word about the new show.

I went LIVE on YouTube last night to share a bit of the scenery…

‘Ready To Love’ airs on OWN every Saturday at 10/9c for the rest of the season.

CLICK HERE to watch the premiere episode.

PHOTOS: Chris Mitchell/CME3000