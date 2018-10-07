Another day, another mugshot added to Katt Williams’ growing collection

The comedian, fresh off of a viral news sensation where he battled an Atlanta radio personality and her husband (click HERE if you missed that), is back in the news this week after being arrested for assaulting his limo driver in Portland, Oregon.

According to several news sources, Micah Sierra Williams (aka Katt Williams) was arrested in Portland on Saturday (Oct 6) after police say he assaulted the driver of a towncar at Portland International Airport.

Port of Portland police said Williams, 47, allegedly assaulted the driver shortly after 11 p.m. after an argument about transporting Williams and his dog from Atlantic Aviation, a terminal for private planes, to a performance at the Moda Center, where he was expected to appear in a live performance of the improv comedy show Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.

Needless to say, Williams didn’t make the performance.

Authorities say Williams fled the scene in another vehicle, however he was soon located and arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries to the face, including swelling and cuts, and was treated at a local hospital.

Williams, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, where he remained in custody pending a $2,500 bond. He was also being held on an outstanding warrant from Georgia.

