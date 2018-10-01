Serena Williams recently went topless on Instagram and despite what you may think, it wasn’t to join the legions of THOT’s who bare their breast daily.

Williams, 37, not only bared her breasts but she bared her soul as she sung ‘I touch myself’ in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and to remind women to self-check regularly.

Video below…

In the clip, Williams covers her breasts with her hands while singing the Divinyls’ “I Touch Myself.” The video was created as part of the ‘I Touch Myself’ Project to honor Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett, who died of breast cancer.

Williams admits the tribute was totally out of her comfort zone, but says she wanted to do because “it’s an issue that affects all women of all colors, all around the world,”

“Early detection is key — it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that.”