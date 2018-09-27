Supermodel Naomi Campbell will forever reign supreme as the queen of shade!

Campbell stopped by “Watch What Happens Live” Wednesday night, where host Andy Cohen inquired about the scuffle that broke out between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party at New York Fashion Week (click HERE if you missed that).

Naomi not only threw shade at the two rappers, but she toss a whole dayum palm tree!

Video below…

Andy assumes that Naomi was in attendance at the fashion week party where Cardi and Nicki came to blows and when he asks the supermodel her thoughts.

“What did you think about Nicki and Cardi’s altercation at Fashion Week?” Andy asked. “You were at that party, right?” “No. It was called the Icon Party, but there were no icons there,” Naomi replied. “And I’m gonna say it because I told it to Carine Roitfeld, to her face, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t say. Kate [Moss] and I were at home on the couch watching TV. We were watching you!”