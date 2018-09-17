RHOA Nene Leakes Wants You To Know She Doesn’t Approve of “Leaked” Season 11 Cast Photo…

Introducing the cast of season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Shamari Fears-Devoe, Tanya Sam, Eva Marcille, Nene Leakes & Cynthia Bailey all appear in the “leaked” photo above, which began circulating this past weekend when it was used as a header on Bravo’s site.

Well, apparently Nene Leakes isn’t too happy about it and she immediately hit the net with a warning shot:

It SUCKS to have a LEAKED cast photo out there that doesn’t represent some of us in the best light! funny how this only happens with #RHOA cast!

Details below…

So far, Leakes is the only ‘housewife’ who has voiced that she was offended by the ‘leak.’