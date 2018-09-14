Love is in the air! Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta wants you to know that she’s madly in love with Fox Sports sportscaster Mike Hill.

Many are still giving 51Cynt the side eye when it comes to her latest catch, but Bailey is unbothered as she was recently spotted tongue wrestling with her NEW boo.

Meanwhile, Bailey is still basking in the glow of her newfound love.

Cynthia owes Steve Harvey a fruit basket for making that match!