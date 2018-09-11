Bobby Brown comes fresh off the heels of his BET Biopic with a brand new single.

The legendary R&B artist’s highly-anticipated mini-series, The Bobby Brown Story, grossed 6.6 million viewers last week and became a social media trending topic.

Now, the GRAMMY-award winning singer is thanking fans with a brand new track called, “Like Bobby.”

Listen to the new track below…

Produced by GRAMMY winning producers, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, and Teddy Riley, “Like Bobby” manages to savor the singer’s signature sound while flavoring it with the vibe of today’s hip-hop and R&B. As he confidently shrugs off naysayers, Bobby reminds everyone of the raspy vocals and fiery personality that catapulted him to superstar status in the first place. Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, Bobby Brown first rose to fame as a member of the ever-popular, New Edition. Following his time with the group, he successfully launched a solo career churning out five multi-platinum studio albums over the span of 20 years. Through his music, as well as his personal life, he has remained an icon, continuing to perform live to this day. Bobby is currently on the RBRM Tour with former bandmates Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins, which is slated to run through mid-November.

Via Press Release:

Ronnie Devoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Mike Bivens (RBRM)

What are your thoughts about Bobby Brown’s new single?