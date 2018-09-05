RECAP: ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ Includes More Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston Tea… [FULL VIDEO]

Part one of highly anticipated life story of Bobby Brown aired on BET last night (Sept. 5, 2017).

‘The Bobby Brown Story’ picks up where The New Edition Story left off and Woody McClain reprises his role of Bobby Brown as the story covers Bobby’s solo journey.

The dramatization revealed quite a bit of hot tea about the self-proclaimed king or R&B including Brown’s short lived relationship with Janet Jackson in the 1980s, how he cheated on Whitney Houston just before he proposed, and that his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, has been in the picture since the ’90s.

In case you missed it, watch part 1 of The Bobby Brown Story below…

Bobby Brown becomes one of the biggest and most successful entertainers in the world by the age of 20 and shocks the world with his marriage to Whitney Houston; their shared struggle with addiction derails both of their careers.

Bobby and Janet didn’t just “date” they bumped skins…

So now we know the details about Bobby Brown and Janet Jackson’s intimate relationship… at least according to Bobby.

The two superstars apparently where hot and heavy for a brief time. In one scene, Brown (Woody McClain) shows up to Jackson’s (Cree Davis) house with a car wrapped in a bow. To his dismay, she tells him to keep things discreet, but the two later share a passionate night together in a hotel room.

When Bobby wants to take the relationship further, Janet seems hesitant and Bobby seems to feel that her family would rather she be with a light skinned Debarge over a dark skinned Bobby Brown.

For the record, Bobby revealed these details in his book ‘Every Little Step’ which was released a few years back.

Bobby found out about Whitney’s coke use on their wedding day…

Another interesting fact revealed during Part 1 of Bobby Brown’s biopic is that he claims he didn’t know about Whitney Houston’s drug addiction until their wedding day.

In one scene, Bobby discovers Whitney doing cocaine before their ceremony and she responds, “Now you know… I do coke sometimes.”

As you know, the couple were notorious for their drug usage, and Brown reveals that things got so bad that Whitney would send him out on late-night runs to secure more.

The entire revelation sparks the debate about which came first, Whitney’s drug use or Brown’s? Who introduced who to what?

The world may never know the truth but I guess we can all agree that the result of what the drug abuse did to their lives (and the life of their only child) was tragic.

Baby mama drama…

We all know that Bobby had several kids prior to marrying Houston but what we discover during the film is that Brown got Whitney and one of his baby mamas pregnant at the same dayum time!

Sadly, Whitney lost that child during filming of “The Bodyguard,” and she would go on to have Bobbi Kristina a bit later.

It’s also revealed that Bobby knocked up his baby mama and then flew back to Atlanta to propose to Whitney. Granted, he had no idea at the time that she was pregnant, but he DID know that they had just had sex! Whatever the case, the encounter resulted in a child.

Oh… and by the way, Bobby’s current wife (Alicia Etheridge) was in the picture back then as well. In fact, Alicia was in his life as far back as the early 90s, but the film doesn’t reveal if they were actually involved back then.

Whitney’s ALLEGED lezz-bun relationship…

Brown’s biopic also adds to speculation that Whitney Houston was a closeted lesbian who maintained a long-standing relationship with her best friend Robyn Crawford.

Crawford and Brown never got along well and the film definitely played up the tension between the two, as it depicted epic fights between Bobby and Robyn. The film also insinuated that she was always somewhere lurking in the background, as if she was jealous of Whitney’s relationship with Bobby.

Part 2 of The Bobby Brown Story” airs tonight (Wednesday, September 5, 2018) at 9 p.m. ET on BET.

What are your thoughts about part one of ‘The Bobby Brown Story’?