Hip-Hop couple YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter are giving back to Atlanta in a major way for the upcoming school year.
Yesterday (Aug 22) the lovebirds hit up Atlanta’s Grant Park Recreation Center, where they played host a back to school ‘field day’.
Reginae and Lucci gave away hundreds of book bags and school supplies as well as offered the kids a fun event filled with recreational activities such as face painting, relay races and more.
Photos below…
Hundreds of school aged kids lined up to meet Reginae and YFN Lucci
Reginae & Lucci arrive.
Young faces painted.
Zonnique Pullins
Atlanta entrepreneur Ming Lee and her newborn
Family affair! Reginae is joined by her mom (Toya Wright) and grandmom.
Mom and daughter strike a pose.
Major props to the young couple for giving back to their community.
PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)