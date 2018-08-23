Hip-Hop couple YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter are giving back to Atlanta in a major way for the upcoming school year.

Yesterday (Aug 22) the lovebirds hit up Atlanta’s Grant Park Recreation Center, where they played host a back to school ‘field day’.

Reginae and Lucci gave away hundreds of book bags and school supplies as well as offered the kids a fun event filled with recreational activities such as face painting, relay races and more.

Photos below…

Hundreds of school aged kids lined up to meet Reginae and YFN Lucci

Reginae & Lucci arrive.

Young faces painted.

Zonnique Pullins

Atlanta entrepreneur Ming Lee and her newborn

Family affair! Reginae is joined by her mom (Toya Wright) and grandmom.

Mom and daughter strike a pose.

Major props to the young couple for giving back to their community.

PHOTOS: Prince Williams (ATLPics)