Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter Victoria, 18, daughter of Franklin’s youngest son Kecalf Franklin recently shared a video of the superstar just months before her death.

The legendary songstress, who passed away August 16, 2018, lost a significant amount of weight due to her battle with pancreatic cancer as evidence by her scant frame shown in the clip, which was posted a few hours after her death.

In the two minute clip dated for March 17th, 2018, the Queen of Soul appears frail, but upbeat. Reflecting on this sweet moment, her grand daughter shares a touching tribute, stating:

I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud

Video below…

I have many memories of me coming into her home and she would be playing the piano and singing. Words can’t describe the pain I’m feeling, but God is telling me that she is at peace. Today we lost an icon, a legend, but today I lost my grandma. I love u and imma make u proud 💕 pic.twitter.com/cSFK5pibEV — Victorie✨ (@TDirt__) August 16, 2018

According to her death certificate, Aretha Franklin died as the result of pancreatic cancer at 9:50 AM on August 16, 2018.

As previously reported, Franklin passed away in her Detroit home Thursday surrounded by friends and family. She’d been in failing health for many months and was under hospice care.

The legendary songstress will be laid to rest August 31st in Detroit and her family is reportedly planning to make her homegoing a 4-day celebration of her life with an open casket public memorial at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, followed by her funeral at Greater Grace Temple just for close friends and family.

R.I.P. Aretha Franklin.