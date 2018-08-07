Rapper Quavo Huncho (Quavious Marshall) of the MIGOS gave his mom a new ride for her birthday!

The popular rap star recently surprised his mother with a brand new Range Rover Supercharged, which retails for about $150,000.

Quavo shared the joyous moment in a video posted via Instagram.

Details below…

In the video above, Quavo’s mom excitedly hops out of a Mercedes Benz and sheds tears of joy as she spots her new ride.

Quavo shared the moment via IG with the following caption:

“H A P P Y B D A Y M O M M A H U N C H O ????????? Love U!!! She Deserve It All”.

How awesome was that?!! Happy B-Day Momma Huncho!