Rihanna proudly shared the image above via social media as she revealed her cover shot in British Vogue’s annual fashion issue stating:

September issue of @britishvogue, styled by @edward_enninful and shot by @nick_knight, on newsstands Friday August 3. Wearing a @prada dress and gloves @savagexfenty lace body. Hair by @yusefhairnyc, make-up by @isamayaffrench using @fentybeauty, floral artistry by @azumamakoto, nails by @jennynails and set design by @tomotattle

Rihanna is not only setting a new trend with her super thin eyebrows but she’s also making history. For the first time in British Vogue’s 102-year history, the publication’s famed September issue will feature a black woman on its cover.

British Vogue also features the superstar in alternating cover shots.

Rihanna reportedly had ample input on the fall fashion cover, remaining, as always, an active collaborator in her imaging. The Vogue UK cameras captured her in conference with Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, discussing what would become an iconic first for both creatives.

News of Rihanna’s history making cover comes hot on the heels of the announcement of Beyoncé as the cover star of American Vogue’s September issue, for which she recruited the first black cover photographer in the magazine’s history, 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell.

What are your thoughts about Rihanna’s British Vogue feature spread?