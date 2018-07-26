The Atlanta mansion that Tyler Perry once lived is now back on the market.

The French Provincial mansion, which was featured in Perry’s ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman,’ made real estate waves back in 2016 when it’s sale was believed to be the priciest purchase of an individual home in Atlanta history.

Now… the lavish home is back on the market and the person who purchased it from Tyler could be in store for a huge windfall of his own!

Details below…

According to Rodney Ho of the AJC, entrepreneur and evangelist David Turner has placed the opulent Buckhead mansion up for sale $25 million just two years after purchasing it from film and TV mogul Tyler Perry.

Perry purchased the property in 2007 for $9 million and spent millions more remodeling and building out the current mansion before selling it in 2016 to Turner for $17.5 million in 2016.

Coincidentally, the current asking price is the same original dollar amount that Perry sought in his original listing, however he was forced to shave off $7.5 million to get the sale done at the time due to market conditions.

This mansion, which has 7 bedrooms, an underground ballroom, a parking deck, a separate “hobby house,” an infinity edge swimming pool with bar, a lighted tennis court and a remote control airplane runway, has a very interesting history.







Perry told New York magazine back in 2016 that he felt owning the property was “poetic justice” as it was once occupied by a long-time segregationist Moreton Rollston, who owned an Atlanta motel that refused to integrate.

Meanwhile, Perry could probably care less about the sale of his former home as he’s currently living his best life on the sands of Greece.

But I digress.

In case you’re wondering, Perry now owns a home which covers 1,000 acres in Douglasville, Georgia and also owns several homes in other cities including Los Angeles and New York.

What are your thoughts about Perry’s remodeled mansion hitting the market again?