What Divorce??? Fans of Married To Medicine Praise Dr. Simone & Cecil Whitmore For Staying Together…

What Divorce??? Fans of Married To Medicine Praise Dr. Simone & Cecil Whitmore For Staying Together…

Tamar Braxton Flaunts Mystery Man! Is It Over For Tamar & Vince? (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Tamar Braxton Flaunts Mystery Man! Is It Over For Tamar & Vince? (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Seal The Deal With Matching Tattoos… (PHOTOS)

Newlyweds Stevie J. & Faith Evans Seal The Deal With Matching Tattoos… (PHOTOS)


Page 1
Page 2
Page 3