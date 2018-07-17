Word on the curb is that Tameka ‘Tiny” Harris of Xscape nearly lost her Jonesboro home to foreclosure earlier this year.

The news was brought to light after keen eyed fans noticed that Tiny’s estranged husband rapper T.I. presented her a pricey birthday present in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment building.

Details below…

Tiny purchased the 12,973 Sq. Ft., 6 bedroom, 7 bath mansion with enough garage space for 4 cars back on her own back in 2014 (click HERE if you missed that) and according to the Henry County Ledger , it was scheduled to be foreclosed on February 6, 2018. We discussed the hot tip via YouTube yesterday afternoon:

For the record, fellow blogstress SandraRose got a call from Harris’ camp yesterday claiming that the foreclosure notice was sent out in error and Harris still owns the home.

This is from the horse’s mouth: Xscape singer Tameka “Tiny” Harris did not lose her Eagles Landing mansion to foreclosure, as was earlier reported.

As for why the mother of 5 is living in an apartment building, Tameka is reportedly renting the unit so that she can avoid Atlanta traffic when commuting to the studio where she rehearses with Xscape.