Super Bowl 53 will be played at Atlanta’s new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019, but don’t expect rapper T.I. to be in the building.

The outspoken rapper is a well-known Atlanta Falcons fan, however Tip recently revealed that he’s boycotting the National Football League.

During a segment of BET’s Genius Talks with host Jemele Hill, the rapper/entrepreneur eloquently explained his decision, noting that he feels a boycott is in order due to the NFL’s ban against kneeling during the national anthem.

In the video below, T.I. tells former ESPN anchor Jemele Hill:

I think there’s a violation of constitutional rights being implemented to minority players who choose to have a peaceful silent protest. It’s really like you want us to shut up and take what we got coming to us in our communities, and that’s just not acceptable. And if that’s what you think about us, why should we really spend our money and show our extreme support of your corporation?

The 37-year-old (real name is Clifford Harris Jr.) says fans should hurt the league financially by withholding their dollars and also protesting the corporations that sponsor the NFL.







Stop spending our dollars with them until they press the politicians who press the police to do what we need to do until they respect our lives and consider us as equals or else they don’t deserve our dollars.

The NFL announced in May 2017 that Super Bowl LIII will be held on Feb. 3, 2019, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be the third Super Bowl played in Atlanta and the first since 2000.