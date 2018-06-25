It wouldn’t be the BET awards without some sort of drama involved and this year, it was Nipsey Hussle’s parking lot altercation that jumped off the event.

Details + video below…

The 32-year-old rapper was reportedly late for rehearsals and thought he and his entourage could drive through a restricted area blocked off by cones.

Apparently an altercation ensued when Hustle’s team moved the parking cones without instruction and when a staff member confronted them, all hell broke loose!

Footage from the incident shows the man slapping a traffic cone from Nipsey’s bodyguard’s hand, then getting slapped in return. A nearby police officer then jumps in before the confrontation escalates.

Meanwhile, Nipsey performed without incident and publicly thanked BET for inviting him to hit the stage.