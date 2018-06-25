RHOA Season 11 Cast Spotted Filming in Miami (Kenya Moore Not Invited)… (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta have officially kicked off their season 11 filming with a girl’s trip to Miami.

The ladies all converged on the Betsey Hotel in South Beach this past weekend in support of Nene Leakes, who hosted a comedy show and also celebrated the grand opening for Swaggalicious, her new chain of mini boutiques.

Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton all flew down to celebrate Nene’s successes and as expected, Kenya Moore and Sheree Whitfield were no where to be found.

Fans spotted the ladies filming all over Miami this past weekend and Justin Diego over at BingewortyTV compiled all of the ‘evidence’ in a few nicely produced videos for our viewing pleasure.

This past weekend, Nene Leakes played host to the same ‘Ladies Night Out’ stand up comedy gig that got her kicked off the Xscape tour last year.

This is one of the events Nene had to postpone when Gregg was in the hospital, but as Sherri Shepard has confirmed on Instagram Nene Leakes is on to host the even Saturday night in Miami. And it looks like The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars will be there to support her. Secondly Nene Leakes has been teasing the launch of her Swaggalicious boutique’s Grand opening scheduled for Sunday afternoon on South Beach Miami for a while. On her social media she’s inviting guests to sip & shop and gave a heads up about the camera that will be rolling.

For the record, Kenya Moore was no where to be found and she remained a bit tightlipped online as the ladies basked in the spotlight of their Miami getaway.

As previously reported, Sheree’s peach was snatched right after the reunion and while Kenya Moore thought she was safe, she never received the coveted pick up letter.

Nene’s Swaggalicious mini boutique held it’s grand opening yesterday and there’s a ton of cell phone footage circulating online as well.

Again, Nene Leakes, Kandi, Cynthia, Porsha, Eva and Marlo all attended the event, which appears to be another mandatory group outing.

As you know, Nene recently revealed Gregg Leakes cancer diagnosis and he was also spotted down in Miami supporting his wife.

BingeworthyTV notes:

Nene Leakes is not slowing down much in spite of the news of Gregg’s recen cancer diagnosis. I think this is a great decision as the National Cancer Institute says that staying active and positive can significantly help everyone including the patient and the families cope well with the diagnosis.

The ladies all seem to be getting along quite nicely in Miami and even spent their down time hanging out and partying.

What are your thoughts about the season 11 cast filming in Miami?