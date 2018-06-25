Racist Man Blocks Black Homeowner From Entering Gated Community… (VIDEO)

Another day, another case of racial profiling. This time, a black doctor in Atlanta was a victim as she was blocked entry into the gated community where she has a home by a caucasian male who called the police to have her arrested!

Dr. Nnenna Aguocha, was returning home to her Buckhead Townhome complex where she has lived for the past eight years, and was denied entry as the man blocked her car with his SUV.

Details + video below…

Dr. Nnenna Aguchoa said she was trying to enter the Buckhead Townhome community where she’s resided for eight years after coming off an overnight shift.

That’s when she says another property owner stopped her at the gate’s entrance by parking his vehicle under the gate arm, refusing to move forward.

Aguchoa captured the entire incident on video and shared it via social media.

In the raw clip above taken at the scene, Aguchoa can be heard saying:

He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing. This is racial profiling at its finest.

“He called the police, so I called the police as well,” Aguchoa added.

Once officers arrived, the local doctor explained that the man refused to let her in because he didn’t believe she actually lived there. The man also accused her of tailgating his vehicle in an attempt to get through the gate.