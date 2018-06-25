Racist Man Blocks Black Homeowner From Entering Gated Community… (VIDEO)

Another day, another case of racial profiling. This time, a black doctor in Atlanta was a victim as she was blocked entry into the gated community where she has a home by a caucasian male who called the police to have her arrested!
Dr. Nnenna Aguocha, was returning home to her Buckhead Townhome complex where she has lived for the past eight years, and was denied entry as the man blocked her car with his SUV.
Details + video below…
Dr. Nnenna Aguchoa said she was trying to enter the Buckhead Townhome community where she’s resided for eight years after coming off an overnight shift.
That’s when she says another property owner stopped her at the gate’s entrance by parking his vehicle under the gate arm, refusing to move forward.
Aguchoa captured the entire incident on video and shared it via social media.
In the raw clip above taken at the scene, Aguchoa can be heard saying:
He got out of the car and threatened to call the police on me because I was trespassing. This is racial profiling at its finest.
“He called the police, so I called the police as well,” Aguchoa added.
Once officers arrived, the local doctor explained that the man refused to let her in because he didn’t believe she actually lived there. The man also accused her of tailgating his vehicle in an attempt to get through the gate.
“Are you serious?” Aguchoa says in the video, approaching the man’s car to confront him. “Do you know what you’re doing? You are racially profiling.”
Speaking to 11Alive, Aguchoa said she absolutely feels the incident was racially-motivated, adding that she decided to take out her cell phone to record because she didn’t think anyone would believe her story that someone had used their car to block her from getting home.
“When this altercation was going on, what went through my mind was this guy could do absolutely anything to me…
He could shoot me dead on the spot because he was trying to protect the neighborhood and the property — and people would make up stories later.”
The man eventually moved his car from in front of the gate after police arrived, however Aguchoa says she used her gate code to prove to officers, and the man, that she in fact lived there.
Still, the man claimed she was trespassing and said there’d been recent robberies in the area where people were stealing A/C units.
For the record, the president of the neighborhood homeowner’s association told 11Alive reporters they had no knowledge of such thefts, and added that any reports of that kind still would not have excused the man’s racist behavior.
What are your thoughts about this latest incident of racial profiling?
Related Posts