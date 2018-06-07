OPEN POST: Wendy Williams Doubts Kenya’s Pregnancy + Moore Share’s Sonogram… (VIDEO) #RHOA

Kenya Moore’s budding baby bump is still getting a side eye from critic online and off.

[READ: Baby Bump or Burger Belly? Kenya Moore Spotted at Atlanta’s Women’s Expo…]

Talk show host Wendy Williams seems to think that the former beauty queen is rocking a burger belly also.

Williams recently weighed in on Moore’s pregnancy and the outspoken talk show host admits that she’s not fully convinced that Kenya is expecting, stating:

Over the weekend, apparently Kenya Moore was out and about showing off her baby bump. Is that a baby bump or a double double with a chocolate shake? I still don’t believe.

[Disclaimer: This is an open post. This post will not be censored or moderated. Disqus may automatically moderate certain words considered offensive. There are no rules in ‘Open Posts’ so enter at your own risk.]

Wendy Williams discusses Moore’s recent baby bump sighting in the video above at the 13:30 mark, stating:

She is 49 years old, Kenya is reportedly pregnant, if she is pregnant at this particular point, I guess she would be 3 or 4 months. Is that 3 or 4 months pregnant? I mean Kenya is not a small girl, so you figure she would be showing more, I don’t know. It smells like haze to me. Ugh….. But, doesn’t look pregnant to me Kenya.

Kenya has since posted a video from her latest ultrasound visit, but fans are still skeptical.

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:19pm PDT

As you know, Wendy and her staff stay posted on StraightFromTheA.com, so it’s no surprise that the talk show host referenced my tea about Kenya’s peach being snatched.

The rumors are swirling that Kenya is out, no more peach, no she is going to be a friend of, a friend of. She’s been demoted.

Williams continues:

The thing is with Kenya, Kenya’s not involving her husband in the show, so everybody over at Bravo is pissed off with that But Kenya, I know you don’t want to involve him cause you wanna have I guess what you would call a regular marriage off reality television, but you have to choose at this particular point. You can’t be on the show and then hold back from us that you are allegedly pregnant.

For the record, Williams also feels somekindaway about Eva Marcille holding a peach next season, stating:

Eva’s boring. Ugh she’s gonna be planning the new baby she is having with the would be mayor. And her wedding and stuff like that. She does say a few slick things, but not slick enough to hold a peach.