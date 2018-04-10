Tiffany Haddish has been getting a lot of free press surrounding that Beyonce’ bite story.

Now word on the curb is that the rising commedian may have stretched the truth a bit when she told her story.

Details below…

Haddish’s story has taken a life of it’s own as the ‘BEYHIVE’ created a whole ‘who bit Beyonce’ movement. Actress Sanaa Lathan has even been named as a suspect (click HERE if you missed that).

Well, now it seems that Tiffany may have made up the whole story!

Beyonce’s step-father, Richard Lawson, recently revealed that the story is, in fact, false!

Lawson, who’s promoting the new BET legal drama In Contempt, recently told ABC Radio:

It was something that was blown out of proportion and Tiffany just got a ride from doing it.

Lawson also reveals the reason behind Haddish’s loose lips, stating that it most like affected the stats of her social media:

And so her numbers probably jumped up… Other people jumped on the bandwagon and it’s all a bunch of B.S. It’s not real… It’s not true.

Lawson vehemently denies the incident took place and also claims Haddish lied about signing an NDA.

“Please, people,” he says. “I swear to god– it’s, like, unbelievable. It’s not true!”

What are your thoughts about Haddish allegedly lying about her Beyonce bite story?